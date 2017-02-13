Melton business funds life-saving air ambulance missions

Five life-saving missions by the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance (DLRAA) will be funded by a cash donation from Melton Mowbray Building Society.

The town business handed over £8,853 to airborne emergency service from an affinity savings account and it also donates a percentage of its average daily account balance to it.

Collette Richardson, fundraising manager for DRLAA, said: “We’re delighted that the Melton Building Society has raised so much for their local life-saving air ambulance.

“The money they have raised will enable us to fund over five lifesaving missions.

“The fundraising the building society does really shows that a little each day, really does go a long way to helping keep our service in the skies.”

Martin Reason, chief executive of the Melton, said: “The DLRAA provides a unique and extremely valuable service and we are proud to be able to make this donation.”