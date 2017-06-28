Melton business celebrates winning town centre competition

Staff at a Melton optician’s are celebrating after winning the competition for ‘best dressed window’ at the recent Paint The Town Red event in the town centre.

The display put up by employees at Graham Coe Opticians, on Burton Street, was judged the best.

The display which won Graham Coe Opticians the 'Best Dressed Window' competition at the Paint The Town Red event EMN-170628-100434001

Shelagh Core, one of the organisers, congratulated the business and added: “I would like to give a special mention, too, to Egerton Lodge, with their innovative ‘Painting the Town Red’ gentlemen.

“Thanks to all businesses that got involved for their fantastic effort and support of a new town centre event, which is greatly appreciated:”

Other organisations which took part in the dressed window contest were The Flower Basin, The Fairtrading Post, Bright Ideas, The Elms Café, Millington Travel, Age UK, JJ’s Lingerie, Foxy Lots and Sainsbury’s supermarket.