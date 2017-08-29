Melton borough hospice given £10k from Tesco’s Bags of Help scheme

A Melton borough hospice is celebrating after being given a helping hand by a supermarket.

Tesco has donated £10,000 from its Bags of Help initiative to Dove Cottage Day Hospice in Stathern after shoppers voted in store to help their work.

Becky Woodcock, from Tesco Melton, said: “We were delighted to see that Dove Cottage which offers help and support to people with cancer, have used their grant to purchase a climbing frame and improve the security lighting at their tea rooms, bringing smiles to faces.”

The Bags of Help scheme raises money from the five pence plastic bag charge, with shoppers choosing their favourite local cause using tokens given out at check-outs.