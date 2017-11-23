Melton band Marvel’s reunion gig raises more than £1,200 for still-birth charity

A fundraiser gig by indie-rock band Marvel raised £1,247 for the Forever Stars charity.

Marvel, who regularly played to hundreds of fans in their late 1990s heyday, played in front of nearly 300 people at the Market Tavern, Melton, in October.

Marvel PHOTO: Supplied

It was their first live performance in 16 years and marked 20 years since the group originally formed in Melton.

The group, fronted by former Holloways singer David ‘Alfie’ Jackson, said: “Thank you to everyone who bought a ticket to support Forever Stars. We’re so happy to have raised so much money.

“It was an emotional night for us to play together for the first time in 16 years and to see so many familiar faces in the crowd. We may do a couple more gigs in the future and get something recorded.”

Singer Matt Cullingworth said: “Forever Stars were there to offer support to a friend of mine when he and his wife needed it most. To have raised over £1,200 is absolutely incredible.”

Marvel were supported by singer-songwriter Rory Charles and DJs Micky Lucas and Leonardo Rivers.

Forever Stars, based in Nottingham, supports parents who have experienced still-birth. One of its trustees, Jonathan Conwill-Brittain, said: “It’s a fantastic amount of money which will go towards new Serenity Suite, which includes a Cold Cot at the City Hospital in Nottingham. Marvel have made a real difference.”

Marvel are made up of Melton natives David Jackson, Jim Warner, Matt Cullingworth, Ben Rainforth, Lloyd Young and Mike Underwood.

Follow Marvel on their website at www.marvelband20.com, on social media at facebook.com/marvelband20 or @marvelband20 on Twitter and Instagram.

To find out more about Forever Stars, visit www.foreverstars.org