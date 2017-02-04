Melton Aurora Rotary Club raise a toast to ‘Allo ‘Allo!

Members of Melton Aurora Rotary Club recently held a themed dinner to celebrate the popular TV sitcom ‘Allo ‘Allo!

Guests and friends enjoyed a three course dinner served by waiters practising their Franglais.

The Melton Aurora Rotary Club 'Allo 'Allo! dinner PHOTO: Supplied

Rotarian Susan Herlihy said: “The evening was bitter sweet because of the untimely death of actor Gorden Kaye last month.”

“We discovered the secret of The Fallen Madonna with the Big Boobies and had an original copy on display!

“Everyone entered into the spirit of the evening with imaginative and authentic costumes. The dinner raised in excess of £550 to go to local charities.”

‘Allo ‘Allo! was a popular programme about the French Resistance broadcast by the BBC in from 1982 to 1992.

