Melton applicants have until Monday to apply for firefighter vacancies

Applications are now open for 25 firefighter vacancies in the Leicestershire brigade’s biggest recruitment drive in five years.

‘Have-a-go’ events have been organised around the county over the last few weeks to give candidates a taster of the career.

Those interested must apply before 9am on Monday (April 17) and the new intake will be deployed at stations across the county including Melton.

Steve Lunn, chief fire and rescue officer, said: “This is a real opportunity for members of our local communities looking for a new job or even a change in their career.

“We hope to be in a position by late September to welcome a new intake of 25 firefighters of the highest calibre, hopefully better representative of our diverse local communities.

“We wish everyone the best of luck throughout the recruitment process, and I’m sure everyone in the service will look forward to welcoming the first set of wholetime firefighters we’ve had in five years into the service to join our family.”

Visit www.leicestershire-fire.gov.uk/recruitment to make an application for one of the vacancies.