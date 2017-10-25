Melton and Vale of Belvoir New Saint George Morris dancers on the lookout for more members to help them dance on

New Saint George Morris dancers have been going nearly 20 years and they’re currently on the lookout for new members.

Well-known for their distinctive dances and traditional dress, the group used to be known as Belvoir Morris between 1994/97. They reformed again under the name New Saint George Morris a year or two after.

Since then, the team have become a familiar site at fetes and fairs in the Melton borough. They don’t take payment and donate proceeds to local charities.

This year the group have made £200 donations to Melton Mencap and Gateway, Dove Cottage Day Hospice and Melton Storehouse. They’ve also performed at Melton Mencap and Gateway Centre, Dove Cottage Day Hospice’s fair, Paint the town Red, Belvoir Care Home, Croxton Kerrial Primary School’s fete, Melton Folk Festival and Craft Fair, Old Dalby Day, Radcliffe-on-Trent fete, Waltham Hall Nursing Home and St Wulfrum’s Church Grantham Beer Festival.

The current New Saint George Morris team are 23 strong, seven of whom are also musicians.

The instruments they play include melodeons, violins and recorders, with the occasional piano accordion, mandolin and banjo at practises only.

Sadly, the group can’t always fulfil all the dance requests they receive due to work commitments, holidays, health issues and date clashes. This year they’ve had to decline invitations to dance at the Easter Saturday market, Great British Pie Pest, Melton Pie Fest, Melton Food Festival, Knipton fete, Asfordby fete and Hickling Scarecrow Festival.

One of the dancers, Sally-Ann Shouler, said: “With New Saint George Morris team there is always a convivial atmosphere, whether practising on Wednesday evenings at Hose Village Hall (between September and April), or dancing out over the summer months.

“We’d be delighted to welcomers, experienced or not, and can be contacted by email at newstgeorge@gmail.com or turning up at 8pm on Wednesday evenings.

New Saint George Morris dancers will be performing at Melton Victorian Christmas Fayre on December 3.

For more information call (01664) 822698.