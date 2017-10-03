Melton and the borough goes coffee and cake crazy for Macmillan

Many businesses, community halls and workplaces enjoyed coffee and cake last Friday morning in aid of Macmillan’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning, raising funds to support people and their families affected by cancer.
Some amazing totals were raised – thank you to everyone who got in touch to report back on their baking bonanza!
Janet Gilchrist, of the Melton Mowbray Macmillan Cancer Support group, said: “It’s been another successful year with some very good turnouts. As a consequence of this, totals raised seem to be higher than ever.
“Hopefully next year, people can support this again as it doesn’t take much effort to organise a coffee morning, and they’re very worthwhile.”
