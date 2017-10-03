Melton and the borough goes coffee and cake crazy for Macmillan

Many businesses, community halls and workplaces enjoyed coffee and cake last Friday morning in aid of Macmillan’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning, raising funds to support people and their families affected by cancer.

Some amazing totals were raised – thank you to everyone who got in touch to report back on their baking bonanza!

Sally Brown and Linda Hewett get the teapot out at Latham House PHOTO: Tim Williams

Janet Gilchrist, of the Melton Mowbray Macmillan Cancer Support group, said: “It’s been another successful year with some very good turnouts. As a consequence of this, totals raised seem to be higher than ever.

“Hopefully next year, people can support this again as it doesn’t take much effort to organise a coffee morning, and they’re very worthwhile.”

Izzy Metcalfe, Jackie Goodrick, Helen Illsley and Joyce Johnson at Melton Library. Their efforts raised �120.23 for the charity PHOTO: Tim Williams

Angela Hewson (2nd right) welcomes Martin Shouler, Katie Cockerill and Carol Scarborough to her Scalford Macmillan party PHOTO: Tim Williams

Hamilton Tennis Club ladies Pat Woolston, Jill Luke and Mary Farmer enjoy a cuppa together. Their event raised �57.65 for Macmillan PHOTO: Tim Williams

Even the young had fun this year. A Macmillan coffee morning at Grimston Village Hall was well attended and raised a massive �1560.73 PHOTO: Pete Williams