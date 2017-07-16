Medieval entertainment for children at Melton church’s activities morning

Joust what was needed! The latest free activities morning held by St Mary’s Church, Melton, proved a fun time for all.

The theme of the July event, held in the Melton Borough Council offices at Parkside, was “Summer Knights.”

Children were invited to attend dressed as a knight or a lady of the court.

There was crafts, a chance to make a jester’s hat, joust on hobby horses, play chess and take part in a short act of worship at the end.

Parents had the opportunity to sit and read the day’s newspapers or chat over a cup of tea or coffee.

No activities morning has been scheduled in August. Future dates are September 9 and October 14.