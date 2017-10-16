Mayor’s Cadet will represent young people at civic events in Melton

Have your say

A new Mayor’s Cadet has been appointed to accompany the Mayor of Melton on official duties in the town.

Cadet corporal Joseph Roper from the 1279 (Melton Mowbray) Squadron Air Training Corps was appointed as the official Melton Mayor’s Cadet for 2017/18 at a full council meeting on October 11.

As the official cadet, he will accompany and support Mayor Tejpal Singh Bains to all future civic events, including the town’s Remembrance Service on Sunday, November 12 in the Memorial Gardens.

He will also play an active role in promoting the town at these events, demonstrating the professionalism and dedication of young people and youth organisations in Melton.

Cadet corporal Roper supersedes Cadet corporal Sam Page also from the 1279 (Melton Mowbray) Squadron Air Training Corps.

At the presentation evening cadet corporal Page gave a presentation to the council and was awarded with a certificate to mark his year of service - 2016/17.

Certificates were also presented to Cadet corporal Olivia Brown and Cadet corporal Ben Hodson who were nominated as candidates for the honour by the Air Training Corps.