Mayor of Melton David Wright’s Christmas message to our readers

At Christmas time many of our thoughts are of good cheer and happiness but it is also a time of giving and thinking of those in need.

This year the Christmas festivities have been outstanding in Melton and it all started with the switching on of the Christmas lights in the town. The Christmas Tree Festival once again was fantastic and another successful Victorian Fayre. Melton has a lot to be proud of.

I have been privileged to join many of you, at schools, clubs, sports, charity events and celebrations. I have witnessed so often the sense of community and the generosity of residents with their time and money to help each other and those less fortunate.

During my Mayoral Year so far I have endeavoured to meet as many people of the Borough as possible and will continue to do so until the end of my term of office in May 2017. However, if you wish me to see your organisation in action, know someone special I should meet or if you wish to fund-raise for my Mayor’s Appeal, please do not hesitate to contact me at Mayor@melton.gov.uk

Christmas is such a special time of year, it’s an important time for family and friends and especially for children. I would like to wish you and yours a very happy Christmas and a very, happy and healthy 2017.

Councillor David Wright and Mrs Maureen Wright, Mayor and Mayoress of the Borough of Melton 2016/17