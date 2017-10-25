Marie Curie is looking for collection box volunteers in Melton

Have your say

A charity that supports people with terminal illnesses is appealing for volunteers to help manage collection boxes in and around Melton.

The Marie Curie fundraising team needs collection box coordinators to look after boxes that are currently on display in shops, newsagents, chemists, pubs and GP surgeries.

Volunteers will also be tasked with placing collection boxes in new locations.

To become a Marie Curie collection box coordinator you need to be aged 16 or over.

For more information or to register interest, call 01604 442300.