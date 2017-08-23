Man ordered to pay £38,000 in fines after using Wymeswold barn as a home without planning consent

A man who converted a barn at Wymeswold into a home without planning permission has been ordered to pay £38,344 in fines and court costs.

William De Ferrers pleaded guilty at Leicester Crown Court to the offence after being prosecuted by Charnwood Borough Council.

The court heard that planning approval was granted for the barn in 2006, but a condition stated it could only be used in connection with livery and horse breeding.

However, in 2015 it came to the council’s attention that the Narrow Lane barn was occupied as a home.

De Ferrers told the court his elderly father would lived in the converted barn.

But, Judge Philip Head told De Ferrers: “You have exploited the system and ignored it when it suits you.”