Male casualty freed by firefighters after vehicle leaves the road at Bottesford

A male casualty was freed from the wreckage by firefighters after a vehicle left the road at Bottesford last night (Thursday).

Crews from Bingham and Grantham attended the incident, on Nottingham Road, just after 9pm.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “A Vehicle left the carriageway and one male casualty was trapped.

“He was extricated by the fire service and treated by a crew from the East Midlands Ambulance Service.

“The vehicle made safe by the fire service.”