‘Makers of Melton’ are celebrated in portrait series

A photographer has captured the heart of Melton with a seasonal portrait series.

Melton snapper Adam Shaw has pieced together ‘Makers of Melton’ in celebration of the borough’s diverse range of producers.

A variety of businesses are represented, with each portrait featuring the business owner holding an example of their work.

Included in the series are silversmiths, bakers, personalised giftware makers, florists, cheese makers and butchers.

Adam said: “Some businesses have recently started whilst others are in their third generation, but what links each together is a shared commitment to craftsmanship and a specialist approach to their work – something that has been recognised by the range of awards some of the businesses have received.”

Participating businesspeople are:

* Sophie Cullumbine, of Sophie’s Flower Company in Melton, who was recently named East Midlands Wedding Florist of the Year for the second consecutive year;

* Robin Skailes, of Cropwell Bishop Stilton, named Supreme Champion at the British Cheese Awards 2016;

* Jane and Alan Hewson, of Belvoir Ridge Creamery, Eastwell, who featured in Jamie and Jimmy’s Friday Night Food Feast on Channel 4 and also BBC’s Countryfile;

* Derek Jones, of Derek Jones Butcher Ltd, Melton

* Charlotte Clemons, of From The Oak Tree, Holwell;

* Andrew McAvoy of the The Haven Bakery, Scalford;

* Lucy Flint, of Lucy Flint Jewellery, Oakham.

Adam said: “Being a commercial marketing and advertising photographer, I have found that Melton has been a great base for my business. It is a fantastic town to work and live in.

“I produce imagery for a range of regional design agencies, high street retailers and private businesses and with Melton being well connected, both digitally and geographically, it is a wonderful place to work.”

Information: www.adam-shaw.co.uk

