LOROS’s mobile resource centre visiting Melton as part of Hospice Care Week tour

LOROS is asking supporters in Melton to help support this year’s annual Hospice Care Week by visiting LOROS Local when it comes to town next week.

The hospice’s mobile resource centre will be parked up in Market Place on Thursday, October 12, offering information on a range of services plus free complementary therapy tasters, from 10am to 3pm.

A number of staff members will be on board, along with Lionel the LOROS Lion, to help mark Hospice

Care Week, a national campaign which raises awareness of the work hospices do across the country.

Karen Ashcroft, director of strategy and development, said: “Hospice Care Week is a fantastic opportunity for us to showcase the work LOROS does and we hope that as many people in Melton come out as possible to show their support.

“Having LOROS Local gives people the chance to find out more about the services we offer at the hospice without actually visiting our Leicester site.

“If people know somebody who might need our support, or if they think they might need our support themselves, it’s a fantastic chance for people to pop along for an informal chat, or some more information.”

As well as giving people the chance to have a free complementary therapy session, visitors will also be given the opportunity to try out the hospice’s new virtual reality goggles. The goggles, which are used as a patient therapy at the hospice, virtually transport users to another place.

There will be also be nurses and healthcare assistants, who work on the hospice ward and in day therapy offering advice and support to those visiting LOROS Local.