Lord Lieutenant pays tribute to Duke of Edinburgh

The Queen’s personal representative in Leicestershire has paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh following the announcement this week that he is to retire from official duties.

Jennifer, Lady Gretton, who serves as Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire and who runs the family’s Stapleford Park estate, said: “As a country we should be truly grateful for the selfless service that HRH The Duke of Edinburgh has given to his royal duties over so many years, and, in particular, for his unstinting support to HM The Queen during her 65-year reign.

“They have together exemplified service and commitment in what has been a quite remarkable partnership.

“It should not really come as a surprise that, at the age of 95, the duke has decided that now is the right time for him to retire from official duties. I am sure we will all agree that he deserves a dignified retirement.

“It is clear from the official announcement that Her Majesty is to continue with her Royal duties, with support of other members of the Royal family. That is to be welcomed and is a sensible and measured approach to balancing public expectation with the demands that royal duties place on a monarch who is in her 92nd year.”

Lady Gretton added: “We were indeed fortunate to have seen the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh at the Royal Maundy service last month, although, at the time, we did not realise this would be The Duke’s last official visit to Leicestershire.

“We couldn’t have hoped for a more fitting final official visit which will stay long in the memories of so many people in our county.”