Long Clawson teenager Lucy cooks pink dishes for Breast Cancer Care

A skilled teenage cook who won the Rotary Young Chef competition heat at Belvoir High School, has served up her winning menu to friends and family to raise funds for Breast Cancer Care.

Lucy Towle, 14, decided to recreate her winning healthy recipes, but put her own ‘in the pink’ spin on them. She dished up an entirely pink meal to 40 people at The Crown and Plough pub in Long Clawson, where she lives.

Lucy's starter - beetroot risotto PHOTO: Supplied

Following 15 hours in the kitchen on Saturday, Lucy welcomed invited guests to her ‘Come Dine with Me in the Pink night,’ where diners were asked to wear a hint of pink.

All were given a glass of pink champagne on arrival kindly donated and served by Pat and Dennis Kingshott of Catchpole Cellars.

Lucy’s menu included a beetroot risotto, chili glazed salmon and an assiette of pink puddings.

Lucy’s mum Jo Towle said: “The night was a great success and raised over £600 for the charity. It was a sell out, and Lucy has planned a second one on Saturday, February 18.

Lucy's main - chili glazed salmon PHOTO: Supplied

“Tickets are on sale now at £25 per head. Contact the pub on (01664) 822322 to book.”