Library users may get self-access

Users of Melton’s library may soon be able to access the building to borrow, return and renew items even when it is closed to the public.

Discussions are taking place at County Hall tomorrow (Friday) to allow self-access to the Wilton Road services using a library card.

The move, which would also give residents the opportunity to use the public computers, wifi and printing and copying facilities, is being considered because of budgetary pressures. It was piloted successfully at Syston Library for four months when opening hours increased by 30 hours.

Councillor Richard Blunt, cabinet member for communities and wellbeing, said: “Self-access technology makes it more convenient for people who work during the day or on shifts, plus parents who want to take their children to the library on the way to school.”