Ladies from Stathern gear up to tackle London MoonWalk

Close friends from Stathern are gearing up to walk the London MoonWalk, which raises money for Breast Cancer Awareness.

The group of 14 ladies have called themselves the Wobbly Walkers and are mixed age and fitness levels who came together to celebrate all things woman by raising money for breast cancer charities.

On Saturday, the villagers will walk 26 miles through the streets of London overnight wearing striking bras from company Boobydoo.

One of the walkers, Clare Allen, said: “We have all loved and lost to cancer and all have our very own reasons for taking on this challenge.

“Our training has been in and around the beautiful Vale of Belvoir. It’s been such a journey for us all as we have celebrated friendship and community along the way.

“We all live in or around Stathern and have already raised over £6,000. Last weekend we held a Booby Doo in the village and raised £3,000. We had an auction of promises, sold boobie cup-cakes and had live music and a bar. We asked our local community to donate unwanted bras and received over 50. We used them to decorate the marquee for the event and these will be donated to Bras Against Breast Cancer.

“The people of Stathern have been amazing in supporting our fundraising. They’ve also shown a great interest in us when we’ve walked through the village wearing team pink hoodies and caps. For that we say a big thank you and would really love to get our fundraising past the £8,000 mark.”

“They say that behind every strong woman is a team of strong women. That sums us up to a T!”

To donate to the Wobbly Walkers, visit https://moonwalklondon2017.everydayhero.com/uk/wobbly-walkers