Ladies afternoon tea get together to support Syston based Inter Care charity

Sweet tea and tasty treats will be served at a special ladies afternoon tea event in Syston next month, and what’s more, the special guest will be Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Leicestershire, Jennifer, Lady Gretton JP.

Organised by charity Inter Care, who send targeted medical aid to health units in some of the poorest parts of Africa, the event will take place at Occasions Tea Rooms, 8A High Street, Syston, on Monday, September 25 from 1-4pm.

Tickets cost £24.50 and will include a light afternoon tea with unlimited tea/coffee and a rag wreath making craft workshop.

For more information or to book a place call Charlotte on 0116 269 5925 or email c.wright@intercare.org.uk