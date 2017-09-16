Knipfest organisers present proceeds to cancer charities

Charities and organisations have been presented with thousands of pounds in donations raised at a music festival earlier in the summer.

Knipfest generated £15,000 back in July when it was staged at Kesteven Rugby Club’s Woodnook ground for the first time, having previously been held at Knipton in the Vale of Belvoir.

The picture shows representatives of the various benefiting organisations being presented with their money by organisers.

Cheques for £3,500 were handed to both St Barnabas Hospice and Dove Cottage Day Hospice. Cancer Research UK received £7,000 and Kesteven Rugby Club were given £1,000.

Knipfest was attended by over 1,200 people this year. It featured seven bands performing with dancers, food stalls and bars.

The event returns next year on June 30.