Kirby Bellars Village Hall awarded £12,000 Biffa grant for new heating system

A local village hall has secured a £12,000 grant that is being used to replace the building’s heating and hot water system.

Kirby Bellars Village Hall has been awarded funding under the Biffa Award’s Landfill Communities Fund for its project to refurbish the hall, while the village hall committee fund the installation of a new kitchen.

The current state of the village hall means it’s often unusable over the winter months, when a lack of sufficient heating makes it an uncomfortable and unsafe place.

The issues have resulted in mould on the walls and neglected clay tiles underfoot.

The grant from Biffa Award will transform the space, making it a warm and welcoming environment, whatever the weather outside.

Lyn Spence, Kirby Bellars Village Hall committee member, said: “Our heating failed in October 2016, after decades of sounding like a jet aircraft when it fired up. It’s so encouraging to see the transformation now underway - this is vital maintenance to such a valuable community resource.”

Emma Ansell, leader of the regular Hatha Yoga sessions at the facility, said: “The improvements to Kirby Bellars Village Hall will be most welcome.

“I struggled over winter last year to ensure the hall was warm enough for a Sunday morning yoga session. I hope that with a warmer environment I might be able to expand to other events such as a coffee morning or yoga workshops.”

The refurbishment work is expected to be completed by end of November.