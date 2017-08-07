Kids interact with authority figures at Melton youth activity day designed to break down boundaries

Young people in Melton took part in a range of activities at an event where they got to see members of the emergency services and the borough council in a different light.

Breaking Boundaries took place next to Melton Borough Council’s Parkside offices on Wednesday (August 2), where those who attended played football, kwik cricket and rounders.

Mary Garve and Olivia Bailey from Princess Pals try out the Smoothie making bicycle run by the Leicestershire Youth Offending Service PHOTO: Tim Williams

Other attractions included a treasure hunt, smoothie bike, reaction board and information stalls.

Melton Police said on Facebook: “Thanks to everyone involved with Breaking Boundaries. We had 100 children, plus their parents, attend and there were lots of smiling faces. A special thanks to Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Samworth and Mars, who donated items towards our lunch.”

In previous years Breaking Boundaries has been held at four different locations but this was the solitary one.

The Melton Times apologises for the lack of coverage of this event but was refused permission to take pictures of children by representatives on the day from Leicestershire County Council.