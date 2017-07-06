Judges examine floral displays in Melton for East Midlands In Bloom contest

Judges toured Melton on Monday to assess the quality of the town’s floral displays for this year’s East Midlands in Bloom contest.

This year’s theme is ‘A Winning Combination’, with yellow, blue and white flowers to celebrate Leicester City Football Club’s epic Premier League title win last year.

Members of Melton in Bloom, Melton Bid and the East Midlands in Bloom judges look at one of the themed planters in Market Place, Melton EMN-170507-114555001

There is also a purple element to celebrate the Melton’s impressive Purple Flag achievement, which recognises the high standard of its evening and night time economy.

Member of the Melton In Bloom and Melton Bid teams accompanied the judges on their tour.

The party started at Parkside and made its way to Market Place in the town centre.

Judges looked at the Memorial Gardens at Egerton Lodge and the poppy paintings, on Wilton Road, which commemorate the town’s fallen in the Great War.

East Midlands In Bloom judges Derek Bilby, Richard Stephen and Simon Lucas with Marie Walters in Sherrard Street EMN-170607-105822001

Examinations were also made of the displays at The Grove Primary School.

If Melton is chosen as one of the 11 regional winners, it will represent the region in the UK finals against the best from England, Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man.