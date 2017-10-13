Jackpot! £450 raised at a charity Melton bingo night

Have your say

Melton gym buddies have raised £450 for chairty MIND thanks to a charity bingo night.

The group gathered at The Crown for a great night of entertainment, laughs and a ploughman’s supper.

Organiser Jackie Long said: “I organised this with the help from Abby Grewcock from Waterfield Leisure Centre. It was well supported by members of the gym in conjunction with my employers, The Nottingham Building Society, under our fundraising in the community scheme.

“The main thing was how much we raised for MIND.

“My thanks go to Abby for being the bingo caller and to all the members who supported and attended the evening.”