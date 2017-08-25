Izabella’s Melton Macmillan coffee morning raises £420

A coffee morning in Melton raised £420 for Macmillan Cancer Support on Sunday, August 20.

More than 40 people packed the event in Bickley Avenue and enjoyed tea, coffee, plenty of homemade cakes and games. There was also a raffle.

The morning was organised by Izabella Roberts, 11, and dad Mike said: “We’d like to thank everyone who came along to support the event.

“We’d also like to thank everyone who donated prizes for the raffle including Tesco in Melton.

“We were fortunate with the weather and everyone seemed to enjoy the morning. It’s not only about raising money for a very good cause but also creating an opportunity for people to come together and catch up.”

It’s the fifth coffee morning at the Roberts’ home and in total has raised nearly £2,000 for Macmillan over the years.