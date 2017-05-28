Invitation for more local carers to attend charity’s support group in Melton

A charity which helps thousands of vulnerable people wants to boost numbers at its support group in Melton.

Voluntary Action South Leicestershire (VASL) provide community based services supporting family carers. The organisation would like more people who care for the poorly to attend its support group in the town which meet upstairs at Melton Carnegie Museum, on the second Thursday of the month, from 11am-12.30pm.

The primary purpose of the group is to receive and access information in all its various forms. Those who attend have visits from solicitors who cover will making, financial consultants who explain how to protect and invest in properly, IT consultants who discuss safeguarding procedures, pharmacists who advise the use of various drugs and other facilities, gardeners who touch upon the benefits of taking up the hobby and other professionals.

Melton resident Dinah Hickling said: “It’s such a friendly and accommodating group. I always leave having enjoyed each session.

“Mostly talks for carers are just common sense, but in our busy lives we can overlook obvious ways to protect ourselves and those we look after. During times of so many cut backs we can’t afford to lose this very beneficial service in our community.”

VASL operates out of offices in Market Harborough. It runs support groups in various forms for carers in Melton, Bottesford, Oadby and Wigston, Blaby, Lutterworth, Market Harborough, Hinckley and Bosworth, Coalville and Ashby de la Zouch.

For more information visit https://vasl.org.uk/ or contact Adele on 01858 468543.