Inquest opened and adjourned into deaths of two men at farm near Bottesford

The inquest into the deaths of two men who died in an incident on a farm near Bottesford on December 22 was opened and adjourned yesterday.

Nathan Walker, 19, and Gavin Rawson, 35, both from the Grantham area, died at Church Farm, Normanton Lane, Normanton. Police were called to the incident at 4.30pm.

The inquest was held at the coroner’s court in Loughborough.

It has been reported that the men were trapped inside a slurry tank and firefighters attempted to rescue them by cutting through the side of the tank. A fire crew from Bingham and four from Nottingham and Leicestershire attended the incident.

A company called Green Feeds Ltd operates from the farm where it produces animal feeds. The company operates every day of the year and has its own haulage and tanker fleet.