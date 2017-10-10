Injured loose horses found near Melton are reunited with owner

Horses which had been loose on rural roads around the Melton borough for around a week have finally been reunited with their owner.

It is not known how the four horses were released in the first place before one of them died after being hit by a car and the other three were injured in collisions with vehicles.

Bransby Horses, an equine welfare charity, appealed last week for the owner to come forward, after the animals were rounded up in the Saxelbye area and treated by veterinary professionals.

A spokesperson said this week: “The charity collected the horses from the Saxelbye area, however the horses had been loose for about a week and therefore people may have attempted to catch them previously in a different area.

“The owner has now been located and the horses have been returned as the charity has no legal right to contest the decision.”

The three mares and a colt were said by the charity to have been in good condition and well cared for prior to their release. The mare who died was thought to be the mother of the colt.