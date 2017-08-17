Hundreds view proposed Melton Local Plan changes at drop-in events

More than 300 people went to drop-in events around the borough to view proposed changes to Melton’s draft Local Plan.

Deadline for representations is only a week away (August 24) for a document which will shape development across the borough for the next 20 years.

The Melton event, at the council offices, was attended by 45 people.

A council spokesperson said: “Many were interested in asking about the distributor road and housing allocations in Melton.

“There were also concerns for future jobs and how traffic would be affected over the coming years with all the extra plans for development.”

The highest attendance was seen at the Bottesford drop-in, with 100 visiting.

Strong objections were made about what they considered to be too many houses proposed for the village, which they felt already could not cope with the current level of traffic and parking requirements.

The main issue for many of the 65 who attended the Long Clawson drop-in was the allocation of proposed development on land near to Sandpit Lane, which the plan states has capacity for 55 dwellings.

There were also concerns over creating extra traffic on already overloaded roads and the shortage of affordable homes.

Among the issues for the 40 people who went to the Frisby event was that the housing allocation was too big for the size of the village and that the proposed Six Hills village scheme should take more of the homes proposed in rural areas around Melton.

Attendees at the Waltham drop-in, which had 30 people, felt the doctors’ surgery needed to be expanded due to long waiting times, and extra parking space was needed around the village.

The 30 who attended at Somerby voiced concerns that current amenties could not support extra housing.

Go online at www.meltonplan.co.uk to take part in the consultation.