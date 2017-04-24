Hundreds of youngsters take part in annual Melton Scout parade

Crowds lined the streets in Melton town centre to applaud hundreds of Cubs, Scouts and Beavers in the annual St George’s Day parade yesterday (Sunday).

The procession led by the Melton Toy Soldiers Band, gathered in Thorpe End before making their way through town to Leicester Street.

Scouts and Beavers march to the bandstand in Play Close, Melton, during the annual St George's Day Scout parade EMN-170424-124411001

A service is normally then held in St Mary’s Church but because it is being renovated the parade party gathered in Play Close at the bandstand.

District commissioner Ian Cliffe said: “We were lucky with the weather with the service being held outdoors this year.

“We had around 250 in the parade which was a little down on past years due to it being the end of the Easter holidays and people being away.

“Everyone seemed to enjoy the day and there were some good crowds out to watch us.”

Scouts, Beavers and leaders gather in Play Close, Melton, for the service druing Sunday's St George's Day parade EMN-170424-124425001

The scouts work closely with organisers of the Rutland-Melton CiCLE Classic with the two events being held at the same time in the town.

“We try to time the parade close to the end of cycle race so there are lots of people in town,” said Mr Cliffe.

“We’re grateful to them because they pay for the road closures and we wouldn’t be able to afford to hold the parade otherwise.”

At the bandstand, Chief Scout Awards were presented to Beavers and Cubs.

Jackie Stevens and Martin Hine received ‘The Woodbeads’ for completing their leaders’ training programmes.

Long service awards were presented to Andrew Thompson (25 years) and Nicola Wotton (five years).

Sharon Parker and Nigel Lambert were given Chief Scout Commendations and Medals of Merit, for outstanding service over a minimum 12 years, were presented to Stephen Brown and Dawn Jones.

Presentations were made by assistant county commissioner Lynne Rowe and the service was given by Rev Kevin Ashby, rector of St Mary’s.

The parade was dismissed in the park instead of marching back through town.