Hundreds attend lively Rotary family fun day in Scalford

A lively, well supported, family fun day, organised by Melton Aurora Rotary Club, was held at Scalford, on Sunday.

As in previous years, hen races at the village hall provided a lot of excitement, as did other “fun of the fair” stalls, such as hook a duck and coconut shy.

The barbecue was served up by Vikings Jean-Marie Vernon, Icky Dodds and Matthew Vernon PHOTO: Tim Williams

These attractions were accompanied by a delicious cake stall, a barbecue and ice cream and drinks for parents, children and other visitors. The day was also enhanced by music provided by local radio station 103 The Eye.

The winners of the raffle were: first prize-£100 donated by the Melton Building Society to Alexia Vernon; second prize-champagne tea for two at Langar Hall to Adam Wilson Gamble; third prize-Sunday lunch for two at Brooksby College restaurant to Nigel Essex; fourth prize-two Melton Theatre tickets to Eddie Pearson, fifth prize-tea for two at Nice Pie tea rooms to Liam Jones; sixth prize-bird table made by joinery students at Melton Learning Hub to James Colclough. Whiskey was won by Andrew Wilson and a teddy was won by Dylan Phillips.

President Kate Jones and Aurora members thanked all generous supporters who attended and said that final figures of how much was raised for Rotary causes will be published shortly.