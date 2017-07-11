Hose and Harby Legion branch celebrates its 90th anniversary with parade

A celebratory parade and service was held on Sunday at Harby to mark the 90th anniversary of the Hose and Harby branch of the Royal British Legion.

Branch president Graham Shipman welcomed Jennifer, Lady Gretton, Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire as the guest of honour. After a service at St Mary the Virgin Church, Lady Gretton took the salute as the colourful parade of local branch standards and Legion members marched from the church to the war memorial.

Branch president, Graham Shipman watches on as Jennifer, Lady Gretton cuts the anniversary cake made by Elizabeth Hourd PHOTO: Melanie Davies

Following the church service and parade, a buffet lunch awaited at Harby Village Hall where, after speeches and a toast to the Queen, Jennifer, Lady Gretton was called upon to cut the beautiful cake made by Elizabeth Hourd.