Horse rescued from Scalford ditch

A horse had to be sedated before firefighters could rescue it from a ditch at Scalford.

A crew from the Melton station and a technical rescue team from the Southern Station were alerted after a report that the animal was stuck in Thorpe Side in the village, at 11.12am on Saturday.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service: “We had reports that a horse was on its side and stuck in a ditch.

“Strops were secured to the horse to allow extrication and a vet sedated the horse prior to the rescue from the ditch.”