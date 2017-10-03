Horse dies and three are injured after being on the loose on roads near Melton

A horse died and three others were injured after apparently being on the loose on roads near Melton on Sunday.

Equine welfare charity, Bransby Horses, is appealing for the unknown owner of the animals to make contact after they were discovered near Saxelbye.

One of the injured loose horses found near Saxelbye EMN-170310-110230001

A spokesperson said: “We were contacted by the RSPCA and the police on Sunday to retrieve three mares and a colt from the roadside.

“Unfortunately, one mare, who was thought to be the mother of the colt, was hit by a car and subsequently died.

“The others also sustained injuries and were brought to Bransby Horses to receive the required veterinary treatment.”

The spokesperson added: “The horses appear to have been previously well cared for and are in good condition, aside from the injuries sustained in the road collision.

One of the injured loose horses found near Saxelbye EMN-170310-110241001

“The two mares are approximately three years of age.

“Despite conversations with local land owners and residents an owner has not been identified.”

Anyone with information regarding the loose horses, or their owner, is asked to contact police on 101 and quote the incident number 298 of October 1.