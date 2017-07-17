Home team just pip the rest in Melton Mowbray Round Table’s park canoe race

The fourth annual Melton Mowbray Round Table canoe race and family picnic took place at Egerton Park, and was once again an entertaining day raising £200 for great local charities.

The race on July 9, saw competitors travel along the River Eye and was won by a Melton Mowbray Round Table team who narrowly pipped 15 others to victory.

Crews paddled their way to the finish line in glorious sunshine, with the majority coming from all over the East Midlands.

Nathan James, chairman of Melton Mowbray Round Table, said: “Thanks to all of the teams for entering and supporting our continually growing event, it just gets better and better each year.

“In particular we’d like to thank the Melton Mowbray 4th Scout Group and More Coffee Co for their support again this year because without their assistance on the day, the event simply couldn’t go ahead.

“We’re already planning the canoe race for 2018 and will continue to help causes in the Melton area.”

Round Table are a social club who meet twice a month for social events in and around the Melton area. As well as the social side, Round Table raises much needed funds for local charities through a mixture of charitable events.

For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/meltonmowbrayroundtable/