High quality exhibits at Old Dalby Day Horticulture Show

A fantastic turn out of local talents entered the Old Dalby Day Horticulture Show.

The exhibitor’s green fingers were really put to the test with a variety of fruit and vegetables in all wonderful shapes and sizes.

The flower competition made a bright and beautiful display that Alan Titchmarsh would have been envious of.

Adult and children’s artistic talents were shown in full display with a varied collection of arts, crafts and photos. There was also a Great British Bake off in the home produce area, which needed testing many times to ensure the correct decision was made.

The final judging came from the visitors of Old Dalby Day who could take part in the ‘People’s Choice’ Award for their favourite fruit or vegetable.

The show featured a tight contest between a cabbage that looked like a piece of art and ‘Mervyn’ the marrow who weighed in at 48lbs, but thecabbage took the final vote.

Katie Hateley said: “The horticulture show is a great way to encourage people of all abilities to grow, bake, create and design, so please feel free to take part in next year’s show at Old Dalby Day 2018. We look forward to seeing you there.”