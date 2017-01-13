Help available to stay warm at home

A scheme run by Leicestershire County Council has helped more than 800 people in the last year, and that help is still available.

The ‘Warm Homes, Healthy Homes’ scheme is delivered by The Papworth Trust on behalf of the council.

It has advised people around managing fuel debt, repairs, energy bills, simple home tips, how to read a meter and switching suppliers.

The scheme also helped 114 people with heating and insulation improvements to their home, including 60 people who were supported through a £325,000 fund provided by National Energy Action. The funding was matched by the NHS and enabled their properties to have boiler repairs, new boilers and, in some cases, the installation of central heating systems.

For more information on the ‘Warm Homes, Healthy Homes’ scheme, or to see if you or a friend or family member are eligible for a healthy home check, call 0300 333 6544 or email Hiacustomer.support@papworthtrust.org.uk