Patients respond to Melton GP surgery’s ‘inadequate’ rating

Patients at Melton’s Latham House Medical Practice, which has been placed into special measures after an inspector found it to be ‘inadequate’, have expressed their disappointment about the rating.

But members of the surgery’s Patient Reference Group (PRG) said it was confident staff and GPs could improve on the negative aspects of the Care Quality Commission (CQC) report to improve its grading before the next inspection.

We reported last week that the inspector found Latham House was ‘inadequate’ in making services safe for patients and in the way that services were led.

The practice should also be more responsive to the needs of patients, the report found.

Jane Horn, chair of the Latham House Patient Reference Group (PRG), which is the critical friend of the practice, told the Melton Times: “Naturally we were very disappointed to read the Care Quality Commission report.

“However, we know that already the matters of concern are being urgently addressed and will continue to be so until all the criticisms are dealt with to the satisfaction of the CQC.”

The CQC report did give a ‘good’ rating when it considered if services were effective and caring at Latham House and it reported that patients were positive about their interactions with staff and the quality of treatment.

Mrs Horn added: “We have every confidence in the work being done and are reassured that the care of patients is deemed to be good.

“We hope and expect that in the future the practice will continue to keep and build on that standard, ensuring that all areas are equally good or of an even higher standard.”

The practice has issued a statement in response to the CQC report in which it states that it is now working with the Royal College of General Practitioners to carry out an action plan to make changes.

The statement reads: “We are disappointed with the findings of the CQC inspection. As a practice we have accepted the report and are taking its report seriously.

“We are committed to providing good quality care for our patients and are responding to each of the CQC recommendations for improvement.”

The statement adds: “Our primary focus remains with our patients and the practice has a lot to be proud of.”

l The annual open meeting for the Latham House PRG group is on Thursday evening (May 11).

Itwill be held at the Melton Council offices in Parkside at 6pm with all patients invited to attend.