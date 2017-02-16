NHS IN CRISIS: ‘We need national publicity of the issues we have campaigned on locally for years’ – your letters

We asked readers to write in with their own stories and suggestions about the NHS in response to our investigation this week.

This is what you told us.

“You ask if I’d be willing to pay more tax to fund the NHS. My answer is yes, subject to three conditions. First, the extra money must go directly to frontline services and not management reviews or bureaucracy. Second, it must not be used to buy services from the private sector. Third, the Government must implement an effective crackdown on tax evasion and avoidance, thus raising more money for the NHS.

Tom Saul

The NHS is superb. One penny on the pound, with no exception on income tax, would go a long way to resolving this dreadful shortfall.

William Bishop

I now live 330 miles away from my parents, both of whom are 91 in April. I travel down to Cornwall once a month to see them. They both have heart conditions. It is increasingly difficult to do the journey – motorways are busy, the train fare is £100, if I’m lucky, and petrol prices are increasing. You can also imagine the price of accommodation in Cornwall during the summer. It has been suggested by people such as Jeremy Hunt and Sarah Vine that people should care for their elderly relatives. The reality is so different.

Louise Gill

Black hole in NHS funding = £22billion. Cost of renewing Trident = £205billion. Shall we have a referendum?

Jo Darley

I never understood why convalescent homes were closed. Such places allow people to recover their strength until they can live once more in their own homes. This would cut “bed blocking”.

Janet Price Jones

In North Cumbria, the optimistically named Success Regime (run by expensive private consultants) plans to close beds in our main hospitals, as well as closing or reducing them in our community hospitals. Meanwhile, the council is reducing the number of care home places, and the numbers of school nurses and health visitors. When asked why this scheme would work when similar ones had failed, the answer was simply: “Because it’s got to.”

Maggie Clowes

We are both over 80 and rely on our health centre and hospital. It takes a month to see a doctor, but they are great. I see names of patients being called and many are foreign – but so are many of the doctors and nurses. My last visit to A&E was with a branch embedded in my hand. I was seen immediately, transferred and treated superbly by a doctor from Pakistan. Wonderful – but I do not understand how reducing the number of hospitals will reduce the workload of the brilliant but stretched NHS staff.

Dennis Goswell,

Full marks for your exposure of what is going on in our NHS. We have formed the Save Our Hospital Campaign, but we badly needed the publicity to be national because no one seems to be aware of the cuts by stealth that sustainability and transformation plans represent. Here we have difficulty obtaining an ambulance – and it will be worse next month, when our local ambulanceman retires and we lose it altogether. Today, when we saw all your articles which echoed what we have said for months, we felt vindicated over all the letters, emails and calls we have made which seemed to be ignored by people at the top.

John and Judith Jackson,

Well done, Oliver Duff, for proposing that the NHS be depoliticised in the manner of the Bank of England. Should that happen, would it not be an idea to do the same with the education service? It has been subject to political meddling for as long as most of us can remember.

Rodney E Jones