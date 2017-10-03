New Melton prostate cancer group attracts 40 people

Forty people turned up to the first meeting of a new Melton group which supports sufferers of prostate cancer and their families.

It was organised by Bob White and John Bailey, who have both been treated with the condition, to help local men cope with the challenges of being diagnosed.

Both spoke about their experiences with the illness at the meeting, in the town’s Samworth Centre, where they were joined by Prostaid charity representative Rob Banner and nurse Aimee Winfield, a urology prostate nurse specialist at the Leicester General Hospital.

Both Rob and Aimee gave a short address, outlining their roles in prostate cancer awareness, treatment and support.

Bob said: “We were unsure as to whether we would have five or 35 people turn up and we were a bit apprehensive and unsure how many to cater for.

“However, as it turned out, 40 people attended and it was a very successful first meeting.

“Everyone was extremely pleased with how the support group went and seemed enthusiastic to attending future meetings.”

Next meeting is in Rroom 4 at the Samworth Centre, at 7.30pm, on November 1.