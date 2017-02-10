National award joy for Melton beauty salon

Staff at a Melton beauty salon are celebrating being shortlisted for prestigious national awards.

Sophie Elise Beauty Boutique, which is based in Leicester Street, is in the running for two honours at the English Hair and Beauty Awards next month.

They are contesting the category for best team/service while founder Sophie Hewitt is a contender for the top masseuse award.

The salon was shortlisted through nominations sent in from clients to the organisers.

Sophie said: “I wasn’t expecting it at all when they phoned to tell me – we are very, very excited.

“If we won it would be massive for the business, to be associated with such a prestigious award.”

The salon has recently doubled its team, with Sophie Black and Paige Hamon joining Sophie and Lucy Wade, who has also worked there since it started three years ago.

The premises was recently extended upstairs and a day spa was opened last April.

Staff will attend the glittering awards presentation night, which is in Leicester on Sunday March 19.