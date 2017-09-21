Melton weight-loss mentor calls time on busy 26 year career as a Slimming World consultant

A leading Melton weight-loss expert, Mandy Cross, has put her scales away for the last time after 26 years running Slimming World groups in the town.

Her final group session was yesterday at Sage Cross Methodist Church, where her clients said goodbye and celebrated her achievements.

She said: “I’ve had an absolutely amazing time as a Slimming World consultant, met some fabulous people, enjoyed every single week and will miss it so very much.

“I wanted to finish with fun and laughter and that’s what I’ve always tried to inject into the serious side of losing weight.

“As consultants, we don’t always get it right, we’re not always popular, but our hearts are in the right place. We love our members!”

Mandy has been in Melton since the end of September 1991 and built a well-founded reputation. The support she’s received, she says, has helped earn her groups Slimming World’s prestigious Gold Award, the highest company accolade.

Mandy added: “My Melton group will continue. Amy will care for clients for two weeks and then a brand new consultant will take over from October 11.

“I’d like to thank each and every member, past and present for everything. Not forgetting to mention, we raised a phenomenal amount of cash for all sorts of local charities along the way.”