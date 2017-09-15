Melton surgery launches new phone line after hundreds fail to cancel appointments every month

Patients at Melton’s doctors’ surgery have been issued with a new dedicated phone to cancel appointments because hundreds fail to turn up every month.

Latham House Medical Practice, in Sage Cross Street, hope the move will mean many more patients will get an opportunity to see doctors and nurses quicker.

A spokesperson for the surgery, which is the largest single group practice in the UK with 20 GPs caring for 35,500 patients, said: “We have launched the dedicated phone line, 01664 503027, to make it easier for patients to cancel booked appointments.

“During August 2017, 874 appointments were wasted by patients of Latham House, as the patients failed to attend their appointment.

“If more patients were to cancel their unnecessary, or no longer needed appointments, then the practice’s GPs, nurses and other clinicians would see more patients and reduce patient waiting times.”

The new phone line is an additional service as patients can, using Patient Access, book appointments and via www.lhmp.co.uk/patient-access/what-is-it/ they can request repeat prescriptions online.

Earlier this year, Latham House was rated ‘inadequate’ in its latest health service inspection and placed into special measures because of an urgent need to improve its services.

Professor Steve Field inspected the practice, on behalf of the Care Quality Commission, and said was not satisfied with the progess made since a rating of ‘requires improvement’ was given to it two years ago.