Melton Rotarians direct people to pop-up clinic testing for high blood pressure

Melton Rotary clubs were noticeable in Nottingham Street and in Market Place on Saturday, April 22, promoting the Stroke Association’s ‘Know Your Blood Pressure Day.’

Rotarians were encouraging members of the public to have their blood pressure checked and were reminding people that high blood pressure can lead to a stroke.

A pop-up clinic was set up in the Bell Centre supported by nurses and other staff from Latham House Medical Practise, who registered participants and conducted the tests.

In total 120 people had their blood pressure checked resulting in a number of referrals to their doctor for further investigation.

Although many more people now have check-ups at their local surgery, others rely on their own hand-held machines,but,these need to be regularly re-calibrated, to ensure their accuracy.