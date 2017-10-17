Melton nurse to fulfill her African ‘lifelong dream’

Ellie Clarke (37) is hoping to raise £1,000 by completing the 10-mile course at Thoresby Hall in Nottingham.

The sponsorship will then pay for her flight and extra costs, such as malaria tablets, so she can take up a two-week placement at the Msambweni Hospital, near Mombasa, Kenya, next month.

The venture will form part of her annual leave as a research nurse at the NIHR Leicester Biomedical Research Centre (BRC).

She said: “This is something I’ve always wanted to do.

“It’s a lifelong dream to be able to visit Africa and give something back.

“Although I specialise in cardiology research, I also have a lot of experience as a general nurse and I want to use my skills and knowledge offering aid in the third world and helping the team at Msambweni as much as possible.”

Ellie said she has been looking for the right voluntary placement for some time, but when she stumbled across the advert for this role she knew this was the one for her.

“In the UK, we’re very lucky that we can walk into any hospital and receive the care and treatment we need,” said Ellie.

“But, in Africa that’s not the case. People are walking miles for medicine, so the least I can do is travel over there to help out.”

She sadded: “I’m so excited and know that this will be the first of many trips I take.”

Ellie, who is due to fly out to Africa on November 26, is preparing for her weekend run with some trepidation.

She said: “Anyone who knows me will find it completely unbelievable that I’m doing this run.

“I’m well known for not being sporty and I didn’t even own a pair of trainers until I had started training.”

Go online at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/elaine-clarke-1 if you would like to sponsor Ellie on her fundraising page.