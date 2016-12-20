Melton hospice patient Brian meets Leicester City FC heroes

Lifelong Leicester City fan Brian Kettell had the perfect Christmas gift when two Foxes stars dropped in to see him and fellow patients at the LOROS hospice carrying the Premier League trophy.

The 70-year-old, who lives in Melton, was delighted when City aces Yohan Benalouane and Bartosz Kapustka arrived with club ambassador Alan ‘The Birch’ Birchenall, who is also a patron for the charity.

They chatted with Brian and the other patients, signed autographs and posed for photographs with them.

He said: “What a fantastic experience, it bought a smile to my face and a tear to my eye.

“Me and my family are all Leicester City fans, so being given the chance for all of us to have a photo with the players and Birch was brilliant.

“It was definitely a Christmas treat for us all.”

Mr Birchenall, who was accompanied by City mascot Filbert the Fox, said: “It was a special and moving afternoon and we were thrilled to be able to help LOROS make a difference to the patients and children at a time of year when we should all be caring for each other.”

He added: “The staff at LOROS do a wonderful job, so along with Yohan and Bartosz, we were only too happy to head down and try to put a few smiles on faces.

“We were given a really warm welcome and I know the players really enjoyed it too.”

Following their visit, the club donated a number of Leicester City mugs for each of the patients they had met.

LOROS president, the Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire, Jennifer, Lady Gretton, also took time out of her busy diary to go along and welcome the Leicester contingent.

The visitors also enjoyed the special treat of being able to watch the annual Christmas Nativity play from children at The Hall School, in Glenfield, who perform for the hospice each year.

LOROS supports terminally-ill adult patients.