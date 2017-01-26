Melton cancer patient inspires hospice boost

Family and friends of a terminally ill Melton man have raised thousands of pounds for the hospice caring for him within days of the campaign being launched.

Retired painter and decorater Brian Kettell (69) is a patient at the LOROS hospice in Leicester with only a short time left to live.

His son Clifford and daughter-in-law Dawn Darlington are so grateful for the support he has received from staff there they wanted to raise money for the charity.

An online funding page was set up and the couple were astonished by the response with over £1,000 raised in less than 24 hours and now more than £2,000.

Dawn, who lives in Queensway, Melton, said: “It’s quite overwhelming really because we only expected to raise about £100.

“I think it’s because Brian is such a lovely, lovely bloke.

“He has not got a bad bone in his body and he is such a likeable person.”

Some of the cash was pledged by regulars at The Welby pub in the town, which was Brian’s local before he fell ill. Staff there have donated their Christmas tips which amount to around £150.

Brian, who lived in Mayfield Street, had the boost before Christmas of being visited by players from his beloved Leicester City FC - he was ecstatic to watch them win the Premier League title last year.

He has three brothers and two sisters and dotes on his grandchildren, Finlay (9) and five-year-old Jinny.

Dawn added: “We only found out Brian had cancer in August.

“We have been living there five days a week to be with him and the staff there at LOROS have been absolutely outstanding.”

Go online at www.gofundme.com/the-brian-kettell-loros-charity to pledge money through the Brian Kettell page for LOROS.