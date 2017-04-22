Melton and Syston carers sought to take up 50 new jobs

A recruitment drive has started for 50 new care jobs to look after people in Melton, Syston and other areas of the county.

Those taken on will work for the branch of national care provider, Helping Hands Leicester, which opens on Tuesday.

The new service will offer fully-trained care specialists, providing care support to adults of all ages through hourly visiting and live-in care.

This includes companionship, cooking and cleaning, and personal care, as well as condition-led care support, clinical, palliative, and respite and emergency care.

Louisa Johnstone, manager of the new Birstall-based branch, said: “We are looking forward to bringing our expertise to Leicester and recruiting a team of passionate and eager new carers.

“The team will be responsible for providing homecare for people affected by dementia, as well as clinical care for individuals with acquired brain injuries, spinal injuries, Parkinson’s, cancer, cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, learning disabilities and many other conditions.

“A career in care is incredibly challenging, but also very rewarding and there’s lots of opportunities for progression. Many of our office staff started their career as carers so there’s lots of scope for those looking to build a career in the industry.”

New hourly carers will undergo three days of intensive training at the branch, which rewards them with a care certificate. They will then have the skills and experience to enable those in need to live at home with compassion and dignity.

Family-run Helping Hands has been providing support through live-in and hourly care services for customers across England and Wales since 1989. It is the longest standing homecare service in the UK.

Go to www.helpinghandshomecare.co.uk/our-locations/leicester/ for further information about the new jobs being created.